BOSTON (CBS) – Every year since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center in Colorado tracks Santa’s journey over North America beginning on Christmas Eve.
Lt. Richard Parker, Deputy Program Director for NORAD, says they use a combination of radar, satellites, and jet aircraft.
“He’s met by CF-18 Fighter Jets when he flies over Newfoundland and makes his way across Canada and the US. F-16’s, 15’s and 22’s from the United States will also escort him part of the way,” Lt. Parker told WBZ.
In previous years, NORAD has staffed their call center with 1,500 volunteers on Christmas Eve. That won’t be possible this year because of the pandemic, but people can still call in to find out Santa’s location.
If they’re initially unable to get through, Lt. Parker says NORAD will call them back and leave a recorded message saying where Santa is.
People can also track Santa at www.noradsanta.org or follow NORAD on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for updates.
“My favorite thing is how much people enjoy it. It’s a holiday tradition that goes back 65 years. We have the grandchildren of people who called Santa years ago calling us to find out where Santa is on the 24th and I think that warms everybody’s hearts here,” said Lt. Parker.