COHASSET (CBS) – Police arrested 27-year-old Dylan Donahue and charged him with breaking into a Cohasset home early Sunday morning after he was allegedly caught attempting a second break-in. Both incidents were captured on doorbell cameras.
Around 8 p.m., police were called to Atlantic Ave. A resident who was not home received an alert from their doorbell camera, showing a man unsuccessfully trying to break into the back door.
When officers arrived, they found Donahue in the backyard. He was believed to be the same person captured on a doorbell camera breaking into a home in the same neighborhood earlier in the day.
Donahue was charged with the earlier break-in and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court. He is charged with felony breaking and entering into a building and possession of burglarious tools.
Cohasset Police are still working to determine if anything was stolen during either break-in.
“The homeowner and dispatchers did an excellent job in this case by staying on the telephone together and guiding our officers to the suspect,” Police Chief William Quigley said. “This arrest was made due to the outstanding work by our patrol officers, detectives and dispatchers. It also shows that home security devices add that extra layer of protection, and we highly recommend them.”