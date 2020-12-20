Comments
COHASSET (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who was captured on a home surveillance camera breaking into a Cohasset home.
Cohasset Police released doorbell camera images that show the suspect Sunday around 1:30 a.m. on Atlantic Ave.
The residents were not home at the time of the incident, but the camera captured what police called “excellent photos” of the man.
The suspect was wearing a mask but removed it as he broke in. The man can be seen shining a flash light from his cell phone.
Police are trying to determine what was stolen from the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cohasset Police.
“He’s a good boy, a very good boy” — he removed his mask for the public at large,.and used a cellphone (which all should be banned from this planet) to rob a residence.