COHASSET (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who was captured on a home surveillance camera breaking into a Cohasset home.

Cohasset Police released doorbell camera images that show the suspect Sunday around 1:30 a.m. on Atlantic Ave.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident, but the camera captured what police called “excellent photos” of the man.

A man wanted for breaking into a Cohasset home. (Image Credit: Cohasset Police)

The suspect was wearing a mask but removed it as he broke in. The man can be seen shining a flash light from his cell phone.

Police are trying to determine what was stolen from the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cohasset Police.

