BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is now on par with the rest of the country when it comes to unemployment. The jobless rate in the Bay State fell to 6.7%, according to new numbers released Friday; the same as the national average.
It’s a drop of 0.7 percentage points in the state from October, and down from a high of 17.7% in June.
New Hampshire had an unemployment rate of 3.8% in November. Vermont was tied with Nebraska for lowest in the country at 3.1%.
It’s estimated that Massachusetts added 12,200 jobs in November. But the coronavirus pandemic has still hit the local economy hard, with an estimated 337,900 jobs lost since November 2019.
The data shows 241,100 were unemployed in Massachusetts this November.
The state rolled back its reopening to Phase 3, Step 1 on Sunday as cases have surged, leading to new restrictions on businesses.
Learn more about applying for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts here.