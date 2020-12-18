Patriots-Dolphins Week 15 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins clash in Miami.

N'Keal Harry Has Spoken To Cam Newton About Comments Made By His TrainerN'Keal Harry's trainer essentially blamed Cam Newton for the wide receiver's struggles this season, which had Harry clearing the air with his quarterback this week.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 15 PredictionsThe Dolphins need a win to keep their hold on a Wild Card spot. The Patriots need a win to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

Cam Newton Enjoyed His First New England Snow DayCam Newton got his first New England snow day on Thursday, and the quarterback loved every second of it.

Chiefs-Saints Preview: New Orleans Has 'To Find A Way To Slow Down Kansas City,' Says CBS's Andrew CatalonCan the New Orleans Saints keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, or at least slow them down enough?