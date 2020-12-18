BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,632 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the state’s confirmed cases total over 300,000.
The state also reported 53 more deaths in Massachusetts on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 302,933 while the total number of deaths is 11,358.
It was only less than a month ago that the state had surpassed 200,000 cases.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.13%. There were 106,034 total new tests reported.
There are 1,874 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, an increase of three since Thursday. There are 370 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 80,989 active cases in Massachusetts.