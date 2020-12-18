Celtics Ready For Kyrie's Nets -- And An Empty TD GardenOn Friday night, the Celtics will play a game at the TD Garden for the first time in nine months. But that's not the only "first" that the team will experience.

Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Damien Harris Among 14 Players Questionable Vs. DolphinsPatriots running back Damien Harris -- New England's leading rusher this season -- is among the 14 players listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Miami Dolphins.

NBA Eastern Conference Preview: Where Do Celtics Stack Up?The Eastern Conference has loads of talent and is wide open heading into the 2020-21 NBA season.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 15 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins clash in Miami.

N'Keal Harry Has Spoken To Cam Newton About Comments Made By His TrainerN'Keal Harry's trainer essentially blamed Cam Newton for the wide receiver's struggles this season, which had Harry clearing the air with his quarterback this week.