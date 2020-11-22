Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,721 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 200,050 while the total number of deaths is 10,281.
There are an estimated 39,073 active cases in Massachusetts.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.02%.
As of Sunday, there are 893 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of two from Saturday. There are 192 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 110,280 total new tests reported Sunday.