PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A powerful snowstorm is headed toward New England and it will affect just about everyone in the region, with much of the area expected to get at least a foot of snow.
With anywhere from 10” to 16” of snow expected, salt barns were stocking up and plows were getting ready. This winter, COVID adds another layer.
“It’s really a two front storm for us, everybody,” said John Beder of Plymouth DPW. “We have to prepare to make sure our equipment is clean and safe for all of our employees and DPW employees have done a great job sanitizing all of the equipment. That was done today and last night in preparation of the storm tonight and tomorrow.”
State officials acknowledge complications from the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has impacted crew availability for the state and for some cities and towns,” said MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack.
A widespread 10-to-16 inches of snow is expected across most of southern New England, north of Cape Cod and the South Coast.