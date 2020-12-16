LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The driver of a box truck that allegedly dislodged snow and ice on Route 102 in Londonderry, New Hampshire, seriously injuring a 22-year-old, turned himself in to Londonderry police Wednesday.
On December 9, 22-year-old Michael Conry was rushed to the hospital after a chunk of ice flew off a box truck and slammed through the driver’s windshield. He suffered serious injuries and had several surgeries to remove pieces of glass from both of his eyes.
The alleged driver of the truck, Richard Leiter, 60, of Derry, New Hampshire, will face several charges, including vehicular assault, reckless conduct and negligent driving.
Leiter was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Derry District Court in February.
New Hampshire has Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles before driving them on a public way.
“Please take two minutes to brush off your car or truck. It could literally save a life, and it almost took mine,” Conry said in a prepared statement.