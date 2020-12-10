Comments
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are again reminding drivers to clear snow and ice off their cars after a close call on Wednesday.
Londonderry Police posted a photo showing how dangerous it can be for others on the road.
They say a 22-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a chunk of ice flew off a box truck and slammed through the driver’s windshield.
He suffered some serious injuries but is expected to be ok.
Police are asking any witnesses to give them a call.
A similar incident happened over the weekend on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.