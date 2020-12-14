CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is ready to “hit the ground running” as it received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Sununu said the shipment is being unloaded, processed, and prepared for high risk health workers.
Front line clinical staff members who are providing direct patient care will be among the first to receive the vaccine.
“New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to do our part in delivering this game-changing vaccine,” Sununu said in a statement. “It is an all-hands-on-deck effort for one of the most important undertakings in the history of our state. The State stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state.”
In Massachusetts, Boston Medical Center became the first hospital in the state to receive its shipment on Monday.