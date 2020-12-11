CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – On Friday, the U.S. government purchased an additional 100 million doses of Moderna Therapeutics COVID-19 vaccine.
That will bring the government’s total order of 200 million vaccine doses from Moderna. The U.S. had originally purchased 100 million doses of the vaccine. The company said the first 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of 2020, with an additional 80 million doses delivered by the end of March 2021. The new order for the additional 100 million doses will be delivered by June 2021.
The deliveries are subject to an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
As part of Operation Warp Speed, the government has the option to purchase an additional 300 million doses of the vaccine from Moderna.
“We appreciate the confidence that the U.S. government continues to have in mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, demonstrated by this increased supply agreement,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We continue to scale up our manufacturing capability in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.”
Moderna has also committed to supplying 40 million doses (with an option for an additional 16 million doses) to Canada, 7.5 million doses to Switzerland, 7 million doses to the United Kingdom, 80 million doses to the European Union, 50 million doses to Japan and 6 million doses to Israel.