Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run DefenseMontgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.

Celtics Atop NBA's Second Tier Of Title Favorites Heading Into 2020-21 SeasonThe Celtics sit with the fifth-best odds to win it all this season.

Patriots-Chargers What To Watch For: Run Damien, RunThis doesn't have the hype of a Patriots-Chargers matchup of yesteryear, but it's a big game for New England.

Cam Newton On Abdomen Injury: 'It's Football'Cam Newton was a limited participant at practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday, due to an abdomen injury.

NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike CugnoThe AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.