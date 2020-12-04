CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The COVID vaccine from Moderna could create immunity for at least three months, the Cambridge-based company reports. Moderna said vaccine trial participants still have elevated antibodies three months after their booster vaccination.
Despite the slight and expected dip in the number of antibodies participants have, scientists still believe the antibodies will lead to immunity.
Initial vaccines were distributed to trial participants 119 days ago, followed by a booster vaccine 90 days ago. Therefore, the increased level of antibodies could continue beyond three months, pending more review as time passes.
Moderna asked the FDA for emergency approval on Monday.
It expects to have 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine available in the US by the end of 2020. That number will grow to be between 100 million and 125 million available globally by the spring.