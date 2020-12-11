MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — Renee True, one of two people found dead in a Middleboro home on Thursday, worked as a school bus driver, Middleboro Public Schools confirmed.
“Renee has been a valued member of the Middleborough Public Schools’ Transportation Department since 2007 and was a mini-bus driver responsible for the transportation of our special education students. This sudden loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions with the families and staff members who worked with Renee on a daily basis,” the school system wrote on Facebook.
Twenty-one-year-old Ryan True has been arrested for the murders of 55-year-old Renee True and 52-year-old David True. All three lived together in the home where the victims were found.
The school system has a District Emergency Response Team available to students and staff who need support. All Middleboro residents can also be assisted by the William James College INTERFACE Hotline for free at 888-244-6843.
“Renee was a hard working and dedicated employee. It was clearly evident that she cared about every child she transported every day. She will be greatly missed by our transportation department and our entire school community” said Superintendent Brian Lynch.