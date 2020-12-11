WALTHAM (CBS) — “Spot” has a new owner. Hyundai Motor Group has reached a deal to buy a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics, the Waltham-based company behind those sort-of-terrifying robot dogs.
Spot is designed to perform dangerous tasks humans cannot.
Hyundai said it’s looking to expand its offerings of electric and autonomous vehicles and thinks Boston Dynamics’ technology could be useful.
That technology has also been deployed this year in the fight against the coronavirus. Spot has been used to measure patients’ vital signs, patrol parks to encourage social distancing and even cheer on Japanese baseball players.
“Hyundai Motor Group believes that the robotics market has potential for significant growth in the future,” the companies said in a statement.
The $1.1 billion deal is expected to be finalized in June.