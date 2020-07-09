Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Dancing robots are replacing fans for one Japanese baseball team. Several Boston Dynamics Spot robots danced to the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks’ fight song alongside robots that stand tall like humans.
Some even wore hats and waved team flags. But these cheerleaders are just temporary.
本日のヒーローたち！(笑)#sbhawks https://t.co/W5qgspsBO0
— 福岡ソフトバンクホークス（公式） (@HAWKS_official) July 7, 2020
Up to 5,000 fans will be able to attend sporting events in Japan starting Friday.
Spot robots been used for multiple purposes during the coronavirus pandemic. In Singapore, they were deployed to encourage social distancing in public parks. And they also helped Brigham & Women’s Hospital health care workers conduct telemedicine visits.