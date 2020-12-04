BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA Advisory Board, which is supposed to be a voice for the cities and towns serviced by the T, says the agency does not need to make huge cuts yet.
The MBTA proposed cutting some bus routes, late night and weekend Commuter Rail service and ferry service. The advisory board believes the agency’s money problems are not that dire and the T should wait before implementing these changes.
“We are suggesting that they cut back, not cut off, and I think this is an important distinction,” said Brian Kane, acting director of the MBTA Advisory Board.
The advisory board says the MBTA should make schedule changes and reduce the frequency of service instead of cutting it altogether.
The MBTA Fiscal Control Board is trying to save about $130 million. A final vote is scheduled for next week.