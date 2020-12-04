WBZ Evening News Update For December 4More than 5,100 COVID cases reported in Mass.; No charges in death of missing man at Bedford VA; Man wanted in shooting of trooper on Cape Cod killed by police in NYC; Snowstorm Saturday.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 4Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Holiday Lighting Of Massachusetts Brings Joy To Homeowners With Large Light DisplaysHoliday Lighting of Massachusetts has brought a lot of families happiness by installing beautiful light displays at people's homes. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

3 hours ago

Mass. Education Commissioner Pushes For In-Person Learning For High-Needs StudentsThe top education official in Massachusetts is urging public school districts in the state's three largest cities to bring high-needs students back to the classroom for in-person learning.

3 hours ago

MBTA Advisory Board Says Plans To Make Major Service Cuts Go Too FarThe MBTA Advisory Board said the financial problems are not dire and proposed cuts go too far.

3 hours ago