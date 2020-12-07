Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) — A new study says the coronavirus vaccine shot might be less painful if you “put on a happy face”.
Researchers at the University of California, Irvine surveyed more than 230 people after they received a saline injection and found that those who had maintained a genuine smile, bringing up the corners of the mouth and creating crow’s feet around the eyes, reported almost half as much pain as those who kept a neutral or poker face.
Interestingly, maintaining a grimace did the same thing.
Gov. Charlie Baker said he would be updating the state on Wednesday about when a coronavirus vaccine would be available and how it will be distributed.
