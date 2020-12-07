BOSTON (CBS) — How soon can Massachusetts residents expect to have access to a coronavirus vaccine? More information is coming this week.
Gov. Charlie Baker said at his coronavirus update that there is a “comprehensive plan to distribute the vaccine in a safe and effective manner.” More details will be coming at in an announcement on Wednesday, he said.
“The feds have informed us that we should expect to receive 300,000 first doses by the end of December,” Baker said. “Those doses will be prioritized to frontline health care workers first, and then to long term care facilities.”
Cambridge-based Modera and Pfizer have both submitted their two-dose vaccine candidates for emergency FDA authorization, and approval is anticipated within days.
A recent poll found that more than a third of Massachusetts adults said they would be unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine, citing a lack of trust in the process. Baker said an “aggressive public information campaign” concerning the vaccine is in the works.