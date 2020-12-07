Report: McDaniels Ready For Second Shot As NFL Head CoachWe've hit the point of the season where we're hearing rumblings of Josh McDaniels wanting to be a head coach again.

How Patriots' Path To Playoffs Can Change Dramatically In Coming DaysHere's how the Patriots can take some massive strides in the AFC playoff race.

Cam Newton Rewards Bill Belichick's Trust And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsYes, they won 45-0. But how would things have gone if Bill Belichick didn't make a bold decision, or if Cam Newton didn't reward him?

N'Keal Harry Ignoring Outside Noise, Says His Confidence Is Growing Every WeekN'Keal Harry has been labeled a bust by many, but the receiver is blocking out the outside noise and focused on helping the Patriots win football games.

Cam Newton Loves Matthew SlaterCam Newton may have been wearing sunglasses, but it was still clear that his eyes lit up when given the opportunity to speak about Matthew Slater.