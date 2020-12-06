By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In the history of the NFL, there have been some explosive dual-threat quarterbacks. Some have been faster than Cam Newton, some have been more electric than Cam Newton, but none have been as prolific as Cam Newton when it comes to finding the end zone on the ground.

The quarterback accentuated that reality by rushing for 46 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Chargers on Sunday. The first TD — which capped off a nearly perfect opening drive — gave Newton 10 rushing touchdowns on the season.

It marked the third time in Newton’s career that he’s rushed for double-digit touchdowns in a single season, and the first time he’s done it since his MVP season in 2015. His other time reaching double digits came in his rookie season in 2011, when he rushed for 14 — which still stands as a career high.

As was noted on the game broadcast, Newton already owned the NFL record with two seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns. That record is now at three.

And Newton inched closer to his personal record for single-season rushing touchdowns when he scored on another quarterback keeper in the second quarter.

Despite all of the prolific dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history — from Michael Vick to Warren Moon to Randall Cunningham to Steve Young to all of the young, budding players in the league today — no quarterback has ever turned in more than one season with 10 or more touchdowns. Now with three, Newton has made a unique mark on NFL history.

Newton added to a banner day by throwing for a touchdown in the third quarter, marking the first time since Week 2 against Seattle that he’s produced three offensive touchdowns in a game.