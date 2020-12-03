BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like “Star Wars” is coming to Boston. A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com says “Star Wars: Kenobi” is set to shoot in Boston on Jan. 4, 2021.
Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Disney+ series, according to Variety.
“Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy,” a project summary states.
A shoot is also scheduled in London for that date. There was no further information on exactly where filming will be in Boston.