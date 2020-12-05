BOSTON, Massachusetts, U.S.A. (CBS) – “Star Wars” is not coming to Boston, Massachusetts after all. An online posting earlier this week went viral and turned out to be a simple mistake.

A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com said on Thursday that the new series “Star Wars: Kenobi” was set to shoot in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 4, 2021.

Someone at the website appears to have made an error. After the story became an online hit, the location was changed to Boston, England, United Kingdom and London.

That Boston is about 100 miles north of London.

According to Lincolnshire Live, their Boston is “a town and small port in Lincolnshire, on the east coast of England” and that “Emigrants from Boston named several other settlements after the town, most notably Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.”

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Disney+ series, according to Variety.

But he won’t be coming to Boston, Massachusetts.

And that’s going to disappoint the folks at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Kenobi is filming in Boston next month. We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xEDWzf9no4 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2020

As one TikTok user noted, it would have been fun to hear “Set in a galaxy wicked fah away” and “May the fawce be witcha.”

