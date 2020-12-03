BOSTON (CBS) – Ninety-seven communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
As of Thursday, the communities in the high-risk red zone include: Abington, Acushnet, Attleboro, Barnstable, Bellingham, Berkley, Billerica, Blackstone, Boxford, Brockton, Charlton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Dartmouth, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, Edgartown, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Freetown, Gardner, Georgetown, Granby, Hampden, Hanover, Haverhill, Holden, Holyoke, Hopedale, Hudson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Leicester, Lenox, Leominster, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lunenburg, Lynn, Malden, Marion, Mendon, Merrimac, Methuen, Middleton, Milford, Millbury, Monson, New Bedford, Newbury, Norfolk, North Attleboro, North Brookfield, Palmer, Paxton, Peabody, Pittsfield, Plainville, Randolph, Rehoboth, Revere, Rutland, Salisbury, Saugus, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Southboro, Southbridge, Southwick, Spencer, Springfield, Sterling, Stoneham, Stoughton, Sturbridge, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Tewksbury, Tyngsboro, Upton, Uxbridge, Wareham, Wenham, West Boylston, West Springfield, Westport, Whitman, Wilmington and Woburn.
There were 81 communities listed in the red category last week.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,477 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The state also announced 49 additional deaths in the state.
Thursday’s case numbers include 680 cases tested by one Massachusetts-based laboratory prior to December 1. There were 111,734 total new tests reported Thursday.