BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,477 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The state also announced 49 additional deaths.
Thursday’s case numbers include 680 cases tested by one Massachusetts-based laboratory prior to December 1.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 232,264 while the total number of deaths is 10,637.
There are 1,324 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 65 from Wednesday. There are 261 patients currently in intensive care.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.29%.
There were 111,734 total new tests reported Thursday.
There are an estimated 49,255 active cases in Massachusetts.