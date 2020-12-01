Comments
SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A house in Somerville will have to be torn down after Monday’s storm left it leaning sideways.
The house on Oak Street was being renovated before the strong winds shifted it precariously close to the home next door. The family that lives there had to leave as a precaution.
Because the house is in danger of collapsing, police have closed off the street for the time being.
No one was hurt in the storm, which knocked out power to more than 48,000 customers in Massachusetts Monday evening.