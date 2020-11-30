WEATHER ALERT:Strong, Damaging Wind, Heavy Rain Expected Into Tuesday
BOSTON (CBS) – Strong winds and torrential rain caused damage and power outages across the state Monday afternoon.

More than 43,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts as of 4:45 p.m.

Damaging wind is the biggest concern with this storm. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories were posted from 3 p.m. Monday until early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters in Westboro urged residents to be aware of their surroundings after a fallen tree caused a building to collapse.

A fallen tree caused a building to collapse in Westboro (Image credit Westboro FD)

In Waltham, a tree fell onto a home on Winter Street. No injuries were reported.

A tree fell onto a home on Winter Street in Waltham during a strong storm (WBZ-TV)

State Police said multiple crashes were caused by the rain on the western end of the Mass Pike, including two separate tractor-trailer crashes. No serious injuries were reported, but the speed limit was reduced to 40 mph from New York to Exit 3.

