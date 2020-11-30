BOSTON (CBS) – Strong winds and torrential rain caused damage and power outages across the state Monday afternoon.
More than 43,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts as of 4:45 p.m.
Damaging wind is the biggest concern with this storm. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories were posted from 3 p.m. Monday until early Tuesday morning.
Some peak gusts so far. Enough for some scattered outages (about 45k at the moment) but certainly not as bad as it would have been a month ago with leaves still on trees. #wbz pic.twitter.com/b3cowxbLsQ
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) November 30, 2020
Firefighters in Westboro urged residents to be aware of their surroundings after a fallen tree caused a building to collapse.
In Waltham, a tree fell onto a home on Winter Street. No injuries were reported.
State Police said multiple crashes were caused by the rain on the western end of the Mass Pike, including two separate tractor-trailer crashes. No serious injuries were reported, but the speed limit was reduced to 40 mph from New York to Exit 3.