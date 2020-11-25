PROVINCETOWN (CBS/AP) – The four missing fishermen from a Maine fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts earlier this week have been identified just a day after the Coast Guard called off the search.

The 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose, based out of Portland, Maine, sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, officials said. The Coast Guard had received an emergency radio beacon from the Emmy Rose at 1 a.m on Monday.

Patrick Keliher, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, released a statement on Wednesday, extending condolences to the families and friends of Jeff Matthews, Ethan Ward, Michael Porper and Robert Blethben.

“I share the grief that grips our fishing community today in the wake of yesterday’s announcement that the search for the crew of the Emmy Rose has been permanently suspended,” Commissioner Keliher wrote. “I hope that all who are touched by this tragedy will be able to heal in time and will take this moment to hold loved ones close, and to give thanks for the memories of those we have lost and for what we have.”

The crew did not make any sort of mayday or distress call, and the Coast Guard was alerted when the vessel’s emergency beacon made contact with the water and sent out its signal, the Coast Guard has said.

The commercial fishing vessel’s owner reported that the Emmy Rose’s satellite phone went unanswered, and the first Coast Guard crews on the scene discovered debris and an empty life raft.

The Coast Guard searched an area of approximately 2,066 square miles for more than 38 hours, Capt. Wesley Hester said in a release.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one,” Hester said. “We extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of these fishermen during this trying time.”

