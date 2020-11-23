Comments
PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The United States Coast Guard is conducting a search off Provincetown after a fishing boat sank early Monday morning. Rescuers are looking for four people believed to be in the water.
The 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, the Coast Guard said.
#BREAKING #HappeningNow#USCG is searching for four people in the water approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, #MA after their 82-foot fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, sank early this morning.
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020
No other information was immediately available.
