PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The United States Coast Guard is conducting a search off Provincetown after a fishing boat sank early Monday morning. Rescuers are looking for four people believed to be in the water.

The 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, the Coast Guard said.

No other information was immediately available.

