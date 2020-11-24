BOSTON (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden spoke highly of former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State John Kerry as he announced Kerry’s role on his National Security Council Tuesday. Kerry will serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
“For the first time ever, the United States will have a full-time climate leader to participate in ministerial level meetings – and that’s a fancy way of saying he’ll have a seat at every table around the world,” Biden said. “The world will know that one of my closest friends, John Kerry, is speaking for America on one of the most pressing threats of our time. No one I trust more.”
Kerry thanked Biden for the appointment and praised his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord as soon as possible.
“You’ve put forward a bold, transformative climate plan, but you’ve also underscored that no country alone can solve this challenge,” Kerry said. “All nations must breeze ambition together, or we will all fail together – and failure is not an option.”
He continued, “The road ahead is exciting, actually. It means creating millions of middle-class jobs. It means less pollution in our air and ocean. It means making life healthier for citizens across the world. And it means we will strengthen the security of every nation in the world. In addressing the climate crisis President-Elect Joe Biden has determined to seize the future now and leave a healing planet to future generations.”