BOSTON (CBS) – President-elect Joe Biden named former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State John Kerry to a role on his National Security Council Monday.
Kerry will serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
Biden said it will be the first time the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, “reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.”
America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy.
— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020
Biden named Antony Blinken Secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary of Homeland Security, Avril Haines Director of National Intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan to National Security Advisor.
“We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy. I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team,” Biden said.
