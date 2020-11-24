Comments
ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – Police in Ashburnham arrested a man who they say spit at two hikers and told them “I have COVID” during an incident that was captured on cell phone video.
It happened November 15 on the Hudson Overlook along the Midstate Trail.
Ashburnham Police said the man was with an older woman when they approached two young women and chided them for not wearing masks. The man allegedly claimed he had COVID and began spitting at the women.
Police had released a photo of the man in hopes of identifying him. On Tuesday, police confirmed an arrest has been made.
The man’s identity and charges have not yet been released, but police are expected to release more details at a 3 p.m. press conference.