Comments
ASHBURNHAM (CBS) — Ashburnham police are trying to identify a man who spit at two hikers and told them “I have COVID.” The incident happened Sunday on the Hudson Overlook along the Midstate Trail.
Police said the man and another older woman approached the two young women and chided them for not wearing face masks.
“He explained to them that it was the ‘law’ and that they were selfish,” police said. “He aggressively turned towards them and stated, ‘I have Covid’ and began spitting at the young females.”
The man is believed to be in his late 60s to early 70s and about 5 feet 11 inches tall with gray facial hair and light blue glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call Ashburnham police.