HYANNIS (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police Trooper John Lennon returned home on Monday as he recovers from injuries suffered when he was shot in the hand during a traffic stop in Hyannis.
Lennon was shot Friday around 11:30 p.m. during a traffic stop on Camp Street. The bullet went through Lennon’s hand, and was stopped by the trooper’s protective vest.
Trooper Lennon graduated from State Police Academy in May.
The suspects involved fled the scene after the shooting and have not yet been arrested. There was an extensive search for two people over the weekend in Hyannis.
State Police have not released the names of any suspects involved.