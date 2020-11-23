Rex Burkhead Did Not Travel Back To New England With PatriotsAfter suffering a horrific knee injury on Sunday, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not fly back to New England with the team and remained in Houston.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Derek Carr Looking Sharp For RaidersThe veteran Raiders quarterback put up solid numbers against the Chiefs and faces favorable matchups in the coming weeks.

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Veteran Starter J.A. HappThe Red Sox are one of the many teams to show interest in veteran lefty J.A. Happ this offseason.

Pressuring Deshaun Watson Might Have Helped And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe Patriots' game plan in Houston had some major flaws. We'll get into that, plus more in the leftover thoughts.

Cam Newton Not Throwing In Towel On Patriots Making Playoffs: 'Win One Week At A Time'The Patriots left Houston at 4-6 after a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Texans, a defeat that for all intents and purposes will likely end New England's push for the playoffs. But quarterback Cam Newton isn't giving up just yet.