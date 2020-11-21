Comments
HYANNIS (CBS) – A suspect is on the loose after shooting a Massachusetts State Police trooper during a Hyannis traffic stop late Friday night.
Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the trooper was shot in the hand. The suspect’s car has been recovered.
It happened on Camp Street just after 11:30 p.m.
Another trooper rushed his injured colleague to Cape Cod Hospital. He was then taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance.
The trooper’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
As of Saturday morning, police were still in the area searching for the suspect.
State Police said the injured trooper is assigned to the State Police-Yarmouth Barracks.
No further details are currently available.