HYANNIS (CBS) – A suspect is on the loose after shooting a Massachusetts State Police trooper during a Hyannis traffic stop late Friday night.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the trooper was shot in the hand. The suspect’s car has been recovered.

It happened on Camp Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Another trooper rushed his injured colleague to Cape Cod Hospital. He was then taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance.

The trooper’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

As of Saturday morning, police were still in the area searching for the suspect.

State Police said the injured trooper is assigned to the State Police-Yarmouth Barracks.

No further details are currently available.

