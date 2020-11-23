BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts revealed a new statewide COVID-19 public awareness campaign on Monday, urging residents to take precautions so they can get back to their normal lives.
Watch: ‘Get Back Mass.’ Campaign
The campaign is called “Get Back Mass.” and starts by asking “What do you want to get back to?”
Participants in the ad, which will air on television and digital platforms, respond with answers like going to live concerts, getting back to school, and partying.
“We’ve worked hard. But we’re not there yet,” the ad says.
Residents are asked to wear a mask, keep social distance, and get tested for COVID.
The new campaign comes as Massachusetts grapples with growing COVID numbers. On Sunday, the state reported 2,721 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths.
“It’s a reminder that we must continue to fight so we can get back to the things we love to do,” Gov. Charlie Baker said at his Monday press conference. “This campaign makes clear that we can in fact get back to the things we want to do, if we were face coverings, keep our distance, and get tested.”