BOSTON (CBS) – There was a steady stream of travelers at Logan Airport Sunday night. Thanksgiving week is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year. This year is, of course, unlike any other.

In other cities like Los Angeles, the terminals are also active. “Needed to get away,” said one Los Angeles traveler. “Needed to just get back to a little bit of normalcy for us. We travel a lot, and this is the first trip we’ve taken all year.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people do not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, but the Transportation Security Administration says more than 2 million travelers passed by airport security checkpoints Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday Dr. Fauci told Face The Nation that he’s really worried about the holiday season. “And as we’re getting into the colder season, particularly the situation with the holiday season, where you see people traveling. You see the clips on TV, people at airports. I mean, those are the things we’ve got to realize are going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”

Airlines and airports are taking precautions, and that’s why some travelers from Los Angeles said they’re not worried. “Not really,” said one. “We just follow all the rules. I travel for work all the time and haven’t had any issues.”

The CDC says they’re not just concerned about the actual type of holiday travel involved but also the transportation hubs themselves, where so many people sometimes crowd together.

Meanwhile, travelers hope some caution will get them through safely.

“Social distance as much as you can,” said a traveler from California. “Wash your hands, that’s it. People have to live their lives.”