HYANNIS (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper shot in the hand during a traffic stop on Saturday remains hospitalized. No arrests have been made in the shooting.
It happened late Friday night during a traffic stop on Camp Street.
The 28-year-old’s protective vest stopped the bullet after it went through his hand. His injuries are described as non-life threatening, but a State Police spokesman said Sunday the trooper remains in an area hospital.
Two suspects remain on the loose.
The suspects’ car was recovered on Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Hastings Meadows housing complex. Police scoured the area all night and throughout the day searching but did not make any arrest.