Report: Boston Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson To 2-Year, $19 Million DealThe Celtics have reportedly signed center Tristan Thompson to a two-year, $19 million contract.

Gordon Hayward Signs 4-Year Deal With Charlotte HornetsGordon Hayward has agreed to a 4-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Patriots Activating Sony Michel From IR; Stephon Gilmore Traveling To HoustonThe Patriots could be getting a pair of players back in advance of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Patriots-Texans Week 11 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Texans showdown in Houston.

Bou Scores In 95th Minute, Revolution Beat Impact 2-1 To Advance In MLS PlayoffsGustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Friday night in the play-in round of the MLS Cup playoffs.