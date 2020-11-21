BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Celtics have reportedly added a longtime Eastern Conference big man to their squad.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics have signed center Tristan Thompson to a two-year, $19 million contract.
Thompson spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being drafted by the team fourth overall in 2011. The Canadian forward was an integral part of the 2015-2016 Cavaliers team that, led by LeBron James, won an NBA championship, breaking the city of Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought.
The 29-year-old is coming off a year in which he averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game. Thompson has also averaged a double-double in each of his last two seasons.
Thompson’s signing has just been one part of an eventful day for the Celtics on the free agency front. Earlier on Saturday, forward Gordon Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets after spending three seasons with the Celtics.
Later on Saturday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that Boston signed veteran guard Jeff Teague to a one-year deal.
A one-time NBA All-Star, Teague has played for three teams in his 11-year NBA career, including the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.