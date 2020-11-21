CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Gordon Hayward has made a decision, and he won’t be landing with the Indiana Pacers after all. Instead, the former Celtics forward is going to Charlotte.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Hayward has agreed to a 4-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets.

Hayward had previous interest in a move to Charlotte. He signed an offer sheet with the Hornets in the 2014 offseason, but Utah matched and he returned to the Jazz.

Marc Stein of the New York Times had reported late Friday that Indiana remained Hayward’s “preferred destination.” That would have required the Pacers and Celtics to agree to a sign-and-trade deal.

Hayward was a free agent after opting out of his final year with the Celtics, passing up a $34 million payday for the 2020-21 season.

