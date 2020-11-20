BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is taking New Hampshire and Maine off its shrinking list of states exempt from travel restrictions. Neither will be considered a “COVID lower-risk” state as coronavirus cases surge in the region, effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
The move that comes within a week of the Thanksgiving holiday means only Vermont and Hawaii will be left on the exemption list. Otherwise, people visiting or returning to Massachusetts must fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Bay State, or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of their arrival.
Last week Maine reinstated travel restrictions for Massachusetts residents. New Hampshire does not have restrictions for other New England states.
Failure to comply with the travel restrictions in Massachusetts could result in a fine up to $500.
States qualify as lower-risk when their daily cases per 100,000 are below 10 and the positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average.
We will not comply. Time to arrest Baker and hang him for betraying this country. 5A protects us from this. I dare you to stop me
Doesn’t Charlie Parker have another Jazz album to put out rather than alienate our NE neighbors. I voted for him the first time so happy I blanked the governors race last time. BLANK CHARLIE.