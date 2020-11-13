GM Recalls 51K Chevrolet Bolts Because Of Battery Packs Could Smoke, IgniteOwners of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles were advised Friday to park outside and away from homes because of the risk their battery packs could catch fire.

1 hour ago

Gov. Baker On Rising COVID Cases In Mass.: “People Need To Change Their Behavior'Speaking about the growing number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said in his Friday press conference, “People need to change their behavior and get serious about who they spend time with, how they act.”

3 hours ago

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts To Reopen DCU Center In Worcester Due To Rise In COVID CasesWith coronavirus cases rising in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said in his press conference on Friday, “We're going to reestablish a field hospital with 240 beds at the DCU Center in Worcester.”

4 hours ago

Belmont Police Search For Suspects In String Of RobberiesPolice said they were caught on the surveillance camera of an Eliot Road home's backyard.

4 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For November 13Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago