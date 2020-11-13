BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to travel to Maine without providing a negative COVID-19 test or complying with a quarantine. The change goes into effect Monday and also includes Maine residents returning from Massachusetts.
The coronavirus restrictions against Massachusetts were lifted on Sept. 23, months after Gov. Charlie Baker said he spoke to Maine Gov. Janet Mills about lifting them.
New Hampshire and Vermont are the only two states that Maine allows residents and travelers to come and go freely from. Maine stopped exempting travel from Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey on Nov 4.
Anyone who wishes to go to Maine will have to provide a negative COVID test from within 72 hours of arrival or quarantine for 14 days.