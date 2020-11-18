Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested Chelsea resident Francisco Romero and charged him in a recent sex assault in Boston Public Garden.
Romero was arrested around 5 a.m. on Liberty Street in Chelsea by the Boston Police fugitive unit.
Police say Romero approached a woman near Bromfield Street around 2 a.m. on November 8 and forcefully brought her through Boston Common into the Public Garden, where he attacked her.
Boston Police had previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect in the attack, hoping to identify him.
Romero is charged with aggravated rape, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.