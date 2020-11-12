CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have released new video of the man wanted in connection with a sex assault in the Public Garden.

Police said the man approached a woman near Bromfield Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and forcefully brought her through Boston Common into the Public Garden where he attacked her.

The surveillance video released Thursday shows the man wearing a jacket with a hood and a hat.

The man wanted in the Boston Public Garden attack on Nov. 8. (Image credit: Boston Police)

Investigators previously released photos of the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police.

