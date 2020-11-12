Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have released new video of the man wanted in connection with a sex assault in the Public Garden.
Police said the man approached a woman near Bromfield Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and forcefully brought her through Boston Common into the Public Garden where he attacked her.
The surveillance video released Thursday shows the man wearing a jacket with a hood and a hat.
Investigators previously released photos of the man.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police.