WAYLAND (CBS) – Investigators believe a Natick man shot his mother Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide at her home in Wayland. Authorities have identified the two people found dead as 68-year-old Cheryl Kane and 41-year-old Richard Kane, Jr.

Police responded to Adelaide Avenue just past 8 p.m. Monday after a resident of the home called 911 and they found a woman had been shot and killed in the garage. Officers also found the body of a man there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It appears Mrs. Kane was shot by her son in the garage of their home as she exited her car after returning from work,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wayland police said in a statement.

Police said Cheryl Kane was treasurer of the town of Maynard and due to retire on Friday. They described her as well-respected in the community.

Neighbors reported hearing loud bangs at about 4:45 p.m., according to police.

“I couldn’t sleep last night it made me sick, “neighbor Traci Tapply told reporters Tuesday.

She said she heard what sounded like a gunshot and soon her road was filled with flashing lights and first responders.

“I heard some bang, I don’t know what time it was. Then I saw the ambulance, the fire truck, there were cars up and down, the state police, everything, all night.”

Tapply says it’s a peaceful neighborhood and there have never been any problems at the home before. She says she didn’t know the people that well but would see the 68-year-old from time to time.

“I’ve only seen the mom driving and she waves,” Tapply said.

Police said they had responded to the home before but did not specify why.

A man was at the house all morning. Tapply said he is known for being a good neighbor and a kind person.

“That man seems so nice, the dad, he’s always out here and I’ve heard that he helps everybody. It’s just really sad,” she said.

Police blocked off the home with crime scene tape and detectives were seen going in and out of the garage throughout the night.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

“This was the last thing I ever thought. But I know a lot of people are struggling now,” Tapply said.