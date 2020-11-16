Comments
WAYLAND (CBS) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Adelaide Avenue in Wayland. Investigators responded to the home at about 8 p.m. Monday night.
A 68-year-old woman who lives at the home was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
Police also found a 41-year-old man, who was known to the woman, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man and woman were both were found in the garage of the home.
Investigators said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.