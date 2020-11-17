LAWRENCE (CBS) – Thanksgiving is one of our more treasured holidays. A time for extended family and friends to gather. But in 2020? Epidemiologists say it’s a bad idea.
“The answer is to make the hard decision,” said Dr. Helen Boucher of Tufts Medical Center. “Have Thanksgiving only with the people with whom we usually live with, to protect our vulnerable older relatives and other people so that we can have holidays together next year.”
With Covid-19 cases spiking nationwide, lines for testing have swelled to hours of waiting and many are there because they anticipate a holiday gathering.
At Lawrence General Hospital Tuesday, the line was four hours. Here, too, doctors encourage testing, but discourage holiday parties.
“I think it’s a combination of holidays coming up but also just the uptick in the numbers out there,” said Dr. George Kondylis of Lawrence General Hospital. “I think that we are seeing that more people are testing positive so there’s more positivity in the community and then you throw the holidays on top of it and I think they both are additive.”
Massachusetts health officials reported 2,263 new confirmed Covid cases on Tuesday. There are an estimated 32,309 active cases in the state. There were 65,468 total new tests reported Tuesday.