BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,263 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 186,774 while the total number of deaths is 10,130.
There are an estimated 32,309 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.25%, marking the fifth consecutive day the weighted average is above 3.0%.
As of Tuesday, there are 835 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 54 from Monday. There are 159 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 65,468 total new tests reported Tuesday.