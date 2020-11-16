By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton won a football game on national TV in the pouring rain on Sunday night. The man was quite happy about it.

Newton showed that glee in a new Instagram video, in which he goes into extreme detail about his Sunday night wardrobe while puffing on a victory cigar and listening to some music … in a parking garage? Perhaps Cam’s apartment building has a strict no smoking policy and a strict mask policy, thus forcing the postgame party to the … parking garage.

Nevertheless, Cam was undeterred in his celebration.

“Who’s fresher than me?!” Newton asked the camera before taking a puff. “This effortless. Hat by Meshika. Suit: custom. Tailored … turtleneck. Shoes! By Christian Louboutin.”

Whoever was filming then pointed out the red soles, shouting, “With the ketchup at the bottom!” That got Newton thinking.

“Hey, he said, ‘Let me see the ketchup,'” Newton said. “I said they gotta catch up to my mustard. You dig what I say? Watch out, now.”

Finally, Cam brought his celebratory video to a close.

“Look, all that, I ain’t gonna tell you the price tag on that. I ain’t gonna tell you the price tag on nothing I got on. But I will tell you the price tag on this steeze. And that’s priceless, Jack. Ya dig.”

For the unaware, the internet defines “steeze” thusly: “A unit of measurement to determine the amount of fly one has.” An alternate definition: “the quality of being effortlessly stylish or fashionable.”

Newton sure has a lot of steeze.

The quarterback has been the NFL’s most accurate passer over the past two weeks, as he has completed 77 percent of his passes in those two victories. On Sunday, he threw for a touchdown and ran for another, giving him nine rushing touchdowns on the season. With seven games left in the season, he’s now one rushing touchdown away from reaching his second-highest single-season total, despite missing a game due to the coronavirus. He also has 636 rushing yards, leaving him just 118 yards shy of his single-season career high.

It hasn’t been a perfect season, and at 4-5, the Patriots have a long way to go before they fully enter the playoff picture. But after a big win against a quality opponent, Newton made sure to soak in that sweet feeling of victory and share it with the world.