BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no ice skating at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon.
“We look forward to welcoming skaters to the ice next year,” the announcement said.
We are sad to announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Common Frog Pond will not be opening the ice-skating rink for the 2020-2021 winter season. We look forward to welcoming skaters to the ice next year. pic.twitter.com/Ov7D2ICWzg
— The Boston Common Frog Pond (@FrogPondBoston) November 13, 2020
The Frog Pond is a public private partnership with the City of Boston and The Skating Club of Boston.
On Thursday, Mayor Marty Walsh urged people to avoid gatherings and parties as coronavirus cases rise in the city.