CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Common Frog Pond, Boston News, Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no ice skating at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“We look forward to welcoming skaters to the ice next year,” the announcement said.

The Frog Pond is a public private partnership with the City of Boston and The Skating Club of Boston.

On Thursday, Mayor Marty Walsh urged people to avoid gatherings and parties as coronavirus cases rise in the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply