BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh is urging residents to avoid gatherings and parties as coronavirus cases rise in the city. “We are at another critical point,” Walsh said Thursday. “Last time I said something like that was probably back in May.”
There were 355 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boston reported Thursday. “Today’s the largest case number I think we’ve seen since maybe June, in the city of Boston,” Walsh said.
The neighborhoods with the highest positive rates of Covid-19 are Dorchester, Mattapan and East Boston. Roxbury and Roslindale increased 10 percent last week.
New state guidelines that went into effect last week include a stay at home advisory between 10 p.m and 5 a.m. and limiting private gatherings at homes to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.
Walsh urged residents to avoid hosting and attending parties.
“When you have 300-plus cases in one day in Boston, we haven’t seen those numbers since the beginning of the virus, whenever they were shut down,” Walsh said. “We don’t want to go back to that place. So we’re asking people to please pay attention to suggested recommendations.”