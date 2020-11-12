Celtics Involved In Extremely Interesting Trade Rumor For Jrue HolidayWe've heard a lot of Celtics rumors the last few weeks, but this one is maybe the most enticing.

Potential Celtics Target? Teams Reportedly Reaching Out To Wizards About Bertans Sign-And-TradeTeams are reportedly reaching out to the Wizards about a Davis Bertans sign-and-trade. Should the Celtics be in on the Latvian Laser this offseason?

Updated Look At Cam Newton's Incentives For 2020 Season With PatriotsHere's where Cam Newton stands in terms of earning his incentives for the 2020 season.

Vincent Poirier Clarifies Comments, Says He Doesn't Want To Leave CelticsVincent Poirier was happy to spend his rookie season in the NBA at the end of the Celtics' bench. But on Wednesday, he made it sound like he wouldn't be willing to do it again.

Ravens Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Says 'No High-Risk Contacts'The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to pay a visit to Foxboro this weekend. But they currently have a COVID-19 situation to deal with before taking on the Patriots.