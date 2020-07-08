BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s spoken to Maine Gov. Janet Mills about travel restrictions there affecting Massachusetts residents. But so far there’s been no change to Maine’s policy that requires anyone heading north from the Bay State to quarantine for 14 days or show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test.
Visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey are all exempt from the quarantine requirement. The director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention told The Bangor Daily News on Monday that Massachusetts has a higher positivity rate than other states in the region.
“I basically said, I’ll put my data in Massachusetts up against your data any day,” Baker recalled telling Mills. “We had a very collegial conversation.”
Massachusetts is allowing people from Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey to visit without quarantining.
“We have a lot of really great places to vacation, and I would encourage everybody and anybody to pursue them, especially the folks from the state that surround us that don’t have to rely on the 14-day quarantine,” Baker said.